Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from December 13, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 88,164 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 13, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

December 13, 2021

16,749

66.5548

December 14, 2021

17,040

66.3918

December 15, 2021

17,613

66.1890

December 16, 2021

18,086

67.1005

December 17, 2021

18,676

65.7280

Total:

88,164

66.3928



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021 amounts to 244,856 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, December 20, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner