20.12.2021 / 16:12



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 3rd Interim Announcement



In the period from December 13, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 88,164 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 13, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
December 13, 2021 16,749 66.5548
December 14, 2021 17,040 66.3918
December 15, 2021 17,613 66.1890
December 16, 2021 18,086 67.1005
December 17, 2021 18,676 65.7280
Total: 88,164 66.3928

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021 amounts to 244,856 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, December 20, 2021



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
