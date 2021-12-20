DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2021. december 20., hétfő, 16:12
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 3rd Interim Announcement
In the period from December 13, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 88,164 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.
The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 13, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:
The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 17, 2021 amounts to 244,856 shares.
Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.
The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Koblenz, December 20, 2021
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1260223 20.12.2021
