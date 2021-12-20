DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations

2021. december 20., hétfő, 16:03





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Annual Results


Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations


20-Dec-2021 / 16:03 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations



Regensburg, December 20, 2021. Vitesco Technologies Group AG will recognize a provision in the fourth quarter in the amount of 80 million euros in connection with possible compensation obligations from the group separation agreement with Continental AG. This will have a corresponding negative impact on the consolidated results of Vitesco Technologies.



Pursuant to the agreements between Vitesco Technologies and Continental AG in the course of the spin-off, Vitesco Technologies is obliged to indemnify companies of the Continental group against expenses and liabilities attributable to the businesses transferred to Vitesco Technologies. This may include, among other things, potential fines and other costs, in particular legal fees. So far, no claims have been asserted by Continental AG in this regard. The timing and actual amount of any required compensation payments therefore remain undetermined.



Based on its assessment of the current status of the investigations conducted by the public prosecutor"s offices in Hanover and Frankfurt am Main against Continental AG in connection with the alleged use of illegal defeat devices in diesel engines and an assessment of the costs incurred so far in this regard, the Executive Board of Vitesco Technologies Group AG expects it to be increasingly probable that Continental AG will assert claims against the company under the existing indemnification agreement.










20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Germany
Phone: +49 941 2031 0
E-mail: ir@vitesco.com
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000VTSC017
WKN: VTSC01
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1260179





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1260179  20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260179&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum