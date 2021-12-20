DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations
2021. december 20., hétfő, 16:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Annual Results
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations
Regensburg, December 20, 2021. Vitesco Technologies Group AG will recognize a provision in the fourth quarter in the amount of 80 million euros in connection with possible compensation obligations from the group separation agreement with Continental AG. This will have a corresponding negative impact on the consolidated results of Vitesco Technologies.
Pursuant to the agreements between Vitesco Technologies and Continental AG in the course of the spin-off, Vitesco Technologies is obliged to indemnify companies of the Continental group against expenses and liabilities attributable to the businesses transferred to Vitesco Technologies. This may include, among other things, potential fines and other costs, in particular legal fees. So far, no claims have been asserted by Continental AG in this regard. The timing and actual amount of any required compensation payments therefore remain undetermined.
Based on its assessment of the current status of the investigations conducted by the public prosecutor"s offices in Hanover and Frankfurt am Main against Continental AG in connection with the alleged use of illegal defeat devices in diesel engines and an assessment of the costs incurred so far in this regard, the Executive Board of Vitesco Technologies Group AG expects it to be increasingly probable that Continental AG will assert claims against the company under the existing indemnification agreement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Siemensstraße 12
|93055 Regensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 941 2031 0
|E-mail:
|ir@vitesco.com
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VTSC017
|WKN:
|VTSC01
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1260179
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1260179 20-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
