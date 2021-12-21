DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Financing





Delticom AG: Successful conclusion of a syndicated loan agreement





20-Dec-2021 / 20:44 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delticom AG: Successful conclusion of a syndicated loan agreement



Follow-up financing - Hanover, 20 December 2021 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock exchange symbol DEX) today concluded a syndicated loan agreement with a term of two years with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Sparkasse Hannover, which were also represented in the previous financing group. The purpose of the agreement is the general corporate financing of the Delticom Group, the repayment of the existing financial liabilities under the restructuring credit agreement of 13 December 2019 and the financing of the general letter of credit and guarantee requirements of the Delticom Group. The financing framework that will be available to the company in the future via the syndicated loan agreement is sufficiently structured with regard to the future growth targets.

With effect from the contractually stipulated end of the restructuring period on 31 December 2021, three of the six lenders will withdraw as financing banks at their own request after full repayment of the credit lines that may have been drawn down from them at that time.

The restructuring agreement was extended today with the remaining lending banks until 31 January 2022 to allow the company and these banks sufficient time to qualify for disbursement under the new syndicated loan agreement.

The trustee agreement concluded in connection with the restructuring agreement regarding the shares of the anchor investor Prüfer GmbH was terminated today.

The operational restructuring was already declared successful in August by the restructuring and turnaround consultant Struktur Management Partner. With the first payment under the syndicated loan agreement planned for January 2022, the financial restructuring of the company will also be completed.





About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and more than 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 351 online shops and online distribution platforms in 73 countries, serving more than 16 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom"s approximately 38,000 workshop partners worldwide for mounting at the customer"s request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company"s own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2020, Delticom AG generated revenues of more than 541 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 177 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com





Contact:

Delticom AG



Investor Relations



Melanie Becker



Brühlstraße 11



30169 Hannover



Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903



Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138



Email: melanie.becker@delti.com