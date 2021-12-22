DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



- Changes in the shareholder structure entail a Supervisory Board alteration



- Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier will become new Supervisory Board members at the turn of the year



- Friedrich Munsberg and Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner step down from the board



Luxembourg, 21 December 2021 - In connection with the changes in the shareholder base of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate"), it is planned to appoint Mr. Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier as new members of the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 January 2022. Mr. Stavros Efremidis is also to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Friedrich Munsberg and Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner will step down from the Supervisory Board correspondingly as of 31 December 2021. Dr. Friedrich Oelrich will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board as Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee.



