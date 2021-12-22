DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2021. december 21., kedd, 16:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
- Changes in the shareholder structure entail a Supervisory Board alteration
- Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier will become new Supervisory Board members at the turn of the year
- Friedrich Munsberg and Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner step down from the board
Luxembourg, 21 December 2021 - In connection with the changes in the shareholder base of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate"), it is planned to appoint Mr. Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier as new members of the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 January 2022. Mr. Stavros Efremidis is also to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Friedrich Munsberg and Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner will step down from the Supervisory Board correspondingly as of 31 December 2021. Dr. Friedrich Oelrich will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board as Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1260824
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1260824 21-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]