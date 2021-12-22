DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel





Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board





21-Dec-2021 / 16:40 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Changes in the shareholder structure entail a Supervisory Board alteration

- Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier will become new Supervisory Board members at the turn of the year

- Friedrich Munsberg and Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner step down from the board

Luxembourg, 21 December 2021 - In connection with the changes in the shareholder base of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate"), it is planned to appoint Mr. Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier as new members of the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 January 2022. Mr. Stavros Efremidis is also to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Friedrich Munsberg and Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner will step down from the Supervisory Board correspondingly as of 31 December 2021. Dr. Friedrich Oelrich will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board as Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee.







Notifying person



Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger



Chief Markets Officer



T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com