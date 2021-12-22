DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]




































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

Deferred Compensation Units ("DSUs")


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of RSUs

The acquisition of 584.389 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.

Acquisition of DSUs

The acquisition of 416.839 DSUs as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the company"s Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan")
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 584.389
    Acquisition of DSUs  
    US$0.00 416.839
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 17 DECEMBER 2021
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 584.389 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements.


The 416.839 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
