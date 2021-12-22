





















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















21.12.2021 / 19:08









Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Edward G. Galante

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")



Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of DSUs



The acquisition of 40.631 DSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the Praxair, Inc. Directors Fee Deferral Plan (the "Plan").



Acquisition of RSUs



The acquisition of 27.538 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants, including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition of DSUs





US$0.00

40.631





Acquisition of RSUs







US$0.00

27.538

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

17 DECEMBER 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

The 40.631 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan. The 27.538 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements.



























