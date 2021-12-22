DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf to acquire prestige skin care business Chantecaille





Beiersdorf to acquire prestige skin care business Chantecaille

Today, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, via a group company entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Chantecaille Beaute Inc., USA, for the acquisition of the Chantecaille prestige skin care business. Depending on the future development of the Chantecaille business, the enterprise value is between USD 590 million and USD 690 million.

Through the acquisition of Chantecaille, Beiersdorf will complement its position in the premium skin care segment and seeks to enhance growth in particular in North America and the Asian markets. In 2021, it is expected that Chantecaille will generate global sales in excess of USD 100 million.

The completion of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance as well as further customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

