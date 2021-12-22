DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf to acquire prestige skin care business Chantecaille
2021. december 21., kedd, 22:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Beiersdorf to acquire prestige skin care business Chantecaille
Today, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, via a group company entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Chantecaille Beaute Inc., USA, for the acquisition of the Chantecaille prestige skin care business. Depending on the future development of the Chantecaille business, the enterprise value is between USD 590 million and USD 690 million.
Through the acquisition of Chantecaille, Beiersdorf will complement its position in the premium skin care segment and seeks to enhance growth in particular in North America and the Asian markets. In 2021, it is expected that Chantecaille will generate global sales in excess of USD 100 million.
The completion of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance as well as further customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000
Anke Schmidt
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|Unnastraße 48
|20245 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 4909-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 4909-34 34
|E-mail:
|kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005200000
|WKN:
|520000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1260886
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1260886 21-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]