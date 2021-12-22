





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















22.12.2021 / 11:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Robert

Last name(s):

Wirth



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

EQS Group AG





b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005494165





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.00 EUR





10250.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.0000 EUR





10250.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

21/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



