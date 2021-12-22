DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG english

2021. december 22., szerda, 11:16















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.12.2021 / 11:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Wirth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EQS Group AG


b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
41.00 EUR 10250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.0000 EUR 10250.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

21/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














22.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG

Karlstr. 47

80333 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71723  22.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261138&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum