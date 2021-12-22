





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte













CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















22.12.2021 / 16:35







Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



































Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Meerweg 30-32



26133 Oldenburg



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit

X

Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)

22.12.2021



Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)





3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

7442003





























22.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



