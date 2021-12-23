



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA















Correction of a release from 22/12/2021, 16:35 CET/CEST - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















23.12.2021 / 12:34







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 22.12.2021







1. Details of issuer



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Meerweg 30-32



26133 Oldenburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

15 Dec 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

7442003







23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

