CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a release from 22/12/2021, 16:35 CET/CEST - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Correction of a publication dated 22.12.2021



1. Details of issuer


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 15 Dec 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

7442003














Language: English
