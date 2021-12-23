DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
74.8800 EUR 224.64 EUR
74.8800 EUR 449.28 EUR
74.8800 EUR 898.56 EUR
74.8800 EUR 6439.68 EUR
74.8800 EUR 7338.24 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
74.8800 EUR 15350.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

20/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CEUX














Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
