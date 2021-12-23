





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ewout

Last name(s):

van Jarwaarde



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

74.8800 EUR





224.64 EUR



74.8800 EUR





449.28 EUR



74.8800 EUR





898.56 EUR



74.8800 EUR





6439.68 EUR



74.8800 EUR





7338.24 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

74.8800 EUR





15350.4000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

20/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CBOE Europe

MIC:

CEUX



