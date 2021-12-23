





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















23.12.2021 / 13:33









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Ewout

Nachname(n):

van Jarwaarde



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

74.8800 EUR





74.88 EUR



74.8800 EUR





7488.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

74.8800 EUR





7562.8800 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

20.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Turquoise Europe

MIC:

TQEX



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























23.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



