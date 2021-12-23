DGAP-PVR: DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: DIC Asset AG
Street: Neue Mainzer Straße 20
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990044JL2ZPWONU738

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold only on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
Date of birth: 06 Jan 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
DIC Opportunistic GmbH
TTL Real Estate GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Dec 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 34.77 % 0.00 % 34.77 % 81861163
Previous notification 34.19 % 0.00 % 34.19 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1X3XX4 0 28459856 0.00 % 34.77 %
Total 28459856 34.77 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
DICP Capital SE % % %
DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH % % %
DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 5.49 % % 5.49 %
DIC Opportunity Fund GmbH % % %
DIC Opportunistic GmbH 21.16 % % 21.16 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
DICP Capital SE % % %
DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH % % %
DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 5.49 % % 5.49 %
DIC Services Beteiligungs GmbH 7.95 % % 7.95 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
DICP Capital SE % % %
DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH % % %
DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 5.49 % % 5.49 %
TTL Real Estate GmbH 7.95 % % 7.95 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
GR Capital GmbH % % %
AR Holding GmbH % % %
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG % % %
TTL Real Estate GmbH 7.95 % % 7.95 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
Vermögensverwaltung der Familie Gerhard Schmidt KG % % %
SPG Verwaltungs GmbH % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

23 Dec 2021














Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
