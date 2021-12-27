DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG


b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
35.00 EUR 453064990.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.0000 EUR 453064990.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

22/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
