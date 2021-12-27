DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021





27-Dec-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 27 December 2021



Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 20 to 22 December 2021 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").





The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 6 December 2021 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme was completed on 22 December 2021.





The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer"s name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

20.12.2021

NL0000235190

19,275

102.1181

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

21.12.2021

NL0000235190

19,275

104.5371

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

22.12.2021

NL0000235190

2,464

108.3437

XPAR





TOTAL



41,014

103.6290





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

