DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires two solar parks (105 MWp) in Denmark from European Energy
2021. december 28., kedd, 07:00
ENCAVIS acquires two solar parks (105 MWp) in Denmark from European Energy
"The acquisition of Svinningegården and Rødby Fjord from European Energy strengthens our market position in Denmark and bolsters our partnership with one of the leading Renewable Energy developers in the Nordics. The two projects diversify our PV portfolio in Northern Europe, jump-start our PV generation capacity in Denmark on short notice to more than 100 MWp, and increase our generation capacity to close to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis Group" underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the ongoing growth trajectory of the Group, aiming for a generation capacity of more than 3.4 GW.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Founded in 2004, European Energy has developed for more than 2 GW of energy capacity and is currently constructing for more than 1.2 GW of renewable energy capacity.
Contact:
European Energy A/S
Ming Ou Lü
Communications Advisor
Tel.: +45 31 26 93 76
E-Mail: miol@europeanenergy.dk
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1262580
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1262580 28.12.2021
