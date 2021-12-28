Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 47. Interim Report



On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 20.12.2021 through 24.12.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETRA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

20.12.2021

103.700

328,5734

80.000

290,8671

183.700

21.12.2021

50.000

331,6225

43.500

292,3426

93.500

22.12.2021

25.000

334,3162

31.000

293,6153

56.000

23.12.2021

30.000

339,5794

18.948

296,1412

48.948

24.12.2021

-

-

-

-

-



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 28.12.2021

Linde plc