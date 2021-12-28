DGAP-DD: GK Software SE english

28.12.2021 / 11:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Hergert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GK Software SE


b) LEI

5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007571424


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
116.69 EUR 233380.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
116.69 EUR 233380.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

23/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
