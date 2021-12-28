

cyan AG: Alexander Schütz resigns from the Supervisory Board





Munich, December 28, 2021 - cyan AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8) announces that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Gerd Alexander Schütz, has today resigned from his position as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons, effective at the end of December 31, 2021. It is intended that the current Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Stefan Schütze, will be elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



With the resignation of Alexander Schütz, the Supervisory Board temporarily consists of four members. A replacement is to be appointed in the near future. Alexander Schütz will remain with the Company as one of its long-standing investors.







About cyan



cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company"s main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.



Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan"s products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan"s customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).



