Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022



Address:

