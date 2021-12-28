DGAP-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
