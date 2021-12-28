DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 4th Interim Announcement

2021. december 28., kedd, 17:50







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


/ Share Buy-Back






CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 4th Interim Announcement








28.12.2021 / 17:50



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 4th Interim Announcement



In the period from December 20, 2021 until and including December 23, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 81,829 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 20, 2021 until and including December 23, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:





















Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
December 20, 2021 20,271 66.6958
December 21, 2021 20,752 67.5236
December 22, 2021 20,917 68.6982
December 23, 2021 19,889 69.6199
Total: 81,829 68.1283

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 23, 2021 amounts to 326,685 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, December 28, 2021



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

The general partner















28.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1262911  28.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262911&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum