Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 20, 2021 until and including December 23, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 81,829 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 20, 2021 until and including December 23, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

December 20, 2021

20,271

66.6958

December 21, 2021

20,752

67.5236

December 22, 2021

20,917

68.6982

December 23, 2021

19,889

69.6199

Total:

81,829

68.1283



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 23, 2021 amounts to 326,685 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, December 28, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner