Corporate News

Mission completed - ENCAVIS owns nearly 100% of its whole solar park portfolio



Hamburg, December 29, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires the remaining minority stake (19.99%) of its solar park Talayuela (300 MWp), in the province of Extremadura in Spain from Statkraft.

Statkraft developed, built and sold this largest solar park (300 MWp) to Encavis as well as La Cabrera (200 MWp), the second largest PV park of Encavis AG in Spain.

In line with its growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" Encavis AG now owns 100% of the solar park portfolio of 500 megawatts (MWp) in Spain following the acquisition of the outstanding minority stake of the Spanish large-scale solar project La Cabrera (200 MWp total capacity) in 2020.

In addition, Encavis AG has recently (2021) increased its ownership to 100% in solar park Budel in the Netherlands (44 MWp total capacity), the Brandenburg/Havel solar park (19 MWp total capacity), the Bitterfeld solar park (6 MWp total capacity) as well as in 12 further solar parks in France with a total capacity of 75 MWp in fiscal 2020. Consequently, Encavis AG currently owns all British, French, Italian, Spanish as well as nearly all Dutch and German solar parks (both are close to 99%) completely. In total Encavis AG owns 99.6% of its solar portfolio.





"We have consistently implemented our growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" through acquisitions of minority shares in our solar parks. Whenever ENCAVIS had the opportunity to acquire missing minority shares post ramp-up phase of the parks from developers, we have taken advantage. Therefore we can state for the current portfolio: Mission completed," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, underlined the latest acquisition.



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.0 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Further information can be found on www.encavis.com

