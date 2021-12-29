DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Mission completed - ENCAVIS owns nearly 100% of its whole solar park portfolio
2021. december 29., szerda, 07:00
Mission completed - ENCAVIS owns nearly 100% of its whole solar park portfolio
Statkraft developed, built and sold this largest solar park (300 MWp) to Encavis as well as La Cabrera (200 MWp), the second largest PV park of Encavis AG in Spain.
In line with its growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" Encavis AG now owns 100% of the solar park portfolio of 500 megawatts (MWp) in Spain following the acquisition of the outstanding minority stake of the Spanish large-scale solar project La Cabrera (200 MWp total capacity) in 2020.
In addition, Encavis AG has recently (2021) increased its ownership to 100% in solar park Budel in the Netherlands (44 MWp total capacity), the Brandenburg/Havel solar park (19 MWp total capacity), the Bitterfeld solar park (6 MWp total capacity) as well as in 12 further solar parks in France with a total capacity of 75 MWp in fiscal 2020. Consequently, Encavis AG currently owns all British, French, Italian, Spanish as well as nearly all Dutch and German solar parks (both are close to 99%) completely. In total Encavis AG owns 99.6% of its solar portfolio.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Further information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1262921
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1262921 29.12.2021
