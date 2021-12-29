





29.12.2021 / 09:40







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

PLZ:

44309

Ort:

Dortmund

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: UBS Group AG

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Zürich, Schweiz



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

UBS AG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.12.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

5,52 %

2,36 %

7,88 %

4869785

letzte Mitteilung

4,15 %

3,33 %

7,48 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2QDNX9

0

268657

0 %

5,52 %

Summe

268657

5,52 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Recht auf Rückruf verliehener Aktien



Jederzeit

114265

2,35 %

Nutzungsrecht an den Aktien



Jederzeit

710

0,01 %





Summe

114975

2,36 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0 %







Summe

0

0 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3,59 %

%

5,05 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3,59 %

%

5,05 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3,59 %

%

5,05 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3,59 %

%

5,05 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3,59 %

%

5,05 %

UBS Holding (France) SA

%

%

%

UBS (France) S.A.

%

%

%

UBS La Maison de Gestion

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3,59 %

%

5,05 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

28.12.2021



