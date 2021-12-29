





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.25 EUR





208.25 EUR



4.25 EUR





55.25 EUR



4.25 EUR





845.75 EUR



4.26 EUR





3744.54 EUR



4.26 EUR





8520.00 EUR



4.26 EUR





8520.00 EUR



4.27 EUR





12212.20 EUR



4.24 EUR





737.76 EUR



4.24 EUR





24689.52 EUR



4.25 EUR





8500.00 EUR



4.25 EUR





12.75 EUR



4.25 EUR





12750.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.2524 EUR





80796.0200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

28/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra)

MIC:

XETR



