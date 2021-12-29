





29.12.2021 / 14:41







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Street:

Fasanenweg 10

Postal code:

70771

City:

Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PW78JIYOUBSR24



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Dec 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.17 %

5.01 %

5.18 %

822951882

Previous notification

0.05 %

4.97 %

5.03 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000DTR0CK8

0

1438180

0.00 %

0.17 %

Total

1438180

0.17 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Call Option

From 18.03.2022 to 20.12.2024

at any time

8693500

1.06 %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

696806

0.08 %

Equity Call Option

15.12.2023

at any time

100000

0.01 %





Total

9490306

1.15 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Retail Structured Product

From 02.02.2067 to 15.10.2071

at any time

Cash

104

0 %

Retail Structured Product - Note

From 07.05.2024 to 26.11.2027

at any time

Cash

57078

0.01 %

Equity Call Option

17.06.2022

at any time

Cash

42349

0.01 %

Equity Swap

10.11.2022

at any time

Cash

1685

0 %

Compound Option

From 29.03.2022 to 03.06.2024

at any time

Cash

7247

0 %

Equity Put Option

From 18.03.2022 to 19.12.2025

at any time

Physical

3295000

0.40 %

Equity Call Option

From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023

at any time

Cash

1928542

0.23 %

Equity Put Option

From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023

at any time

Cash

563486

0.07 %

Equity Call Option

21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

5469948

0.66 %

Equity Call Option

21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

8259960

1.00 %

Equity Call Option

27.02.2025

at any time

Physical

12088924

1.47 %

Equity Put Option*

21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

5469948

0.66 %

Equity Put Option*

21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

8259960

1.00 %

Equity Put Option*

27.02.2025

at any time

Physical

12088924

1.47 %

Equity Put Option*

15.12.2023

at any time

Physical

100000

0.01 %







Total

31714323

3.85 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

Prime Dealer Services Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 3.15% of the voting rights in Daimler Truck Holding AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.





Date

28 Dec 2021



