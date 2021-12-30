DGAP-PVR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.12.2021 / 17:12
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Street:
|Fasanenweg 10
|Postal code:
|70771
|City:
|Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PW78JIYOUBSR24
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
exercise of instruments
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.14 %
|4.996383008454 %
|5.13 %
|822951882
|Previous notification
|0.17 %
|5.01 %
|5.18 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000DTR0CK8
|0
|1124896
|0.00 %
|0.14 %
|Total
|1124896
|0.14 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 18.03.2022 to 20.12.2024
|at any time
|8693500
|1.06 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|616530
|0.07 %
|Equity Call Option
|15.12.2023
|at any time
|100000
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|9410030
|1.14 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 02.02.2067 to 20.12.2071
|at any time
|Cash
|183
|0 %
|Equity Call Option
|17.06.2022
|at any time
|Cash
|42547
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|10.11.2022
|at any time
|Cash
|1685
|0 %
|Compound Option
|From 29.03.2022 to 03.06.2024
|at any time
|Cash
|5611
|0 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 18.03.2022 to 19.12.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|3295000
|0.40 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|26.11.2027
|at any time
|Cash
|51912
|0.01 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|1962408
|0.24 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|529620
|0.06 %
|Equity Call Option
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|5469948
|0.66 %
|Equity Call Option
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|8259960
|1.00 %
|Equity Call Option
|27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|12088924
|1.47 %
|Equity Put Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|5469948
|0.66 %
|Equity Put Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|8259960
|1.00 %
|Equity Put Option*
|27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|12088924
|1.47 %
|Equity Put Option*
|15.12.2023
|at any time
|Physical
|100000
|0.01 %
|
|
|
|Total
|31707798
|3.85 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 3.15% of the voting rights in Daimler Truck Holding AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1263669 30.12.2021
