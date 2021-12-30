DGAP-PVR: Nemetschek SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

30.12.2021 / 17:04



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Nemetschek SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
PLZ: 81829
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R0S2IX1S358J38

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Konzerninterne Umstrukturierung und Vollzug von Finanzinstrumenten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Georg Heinz Nemetschek, Prof.
Geburtsdatum: 05.06.1934

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

N-Integral GmbH
Nemetschek Stiftung

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

28.12.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 46,13 % 0,00 % 46,13 % 115500000
letzte Mitteilung 46,13 % 46,13 % 46,13 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006452907 3700000 49580784 3,20 % 42,93 %
Summe 53280784 46,13 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek 42,11 % % 42,11 %
-N-Integral GmbH 46,13 % % 46,13 %
-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek 42,11 % % 42,11 %
-Nemetschek Familienstiftung 46,13 % % 46,13 %
-Prof. Georg Heinz Nemetschek 42,11 % % 42,11 %
-Nemetschek Stiftung 42,92 % % 42,92 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

30.12.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
