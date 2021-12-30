





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















30.12.2021 / 17:30









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Achim

Nachname(n):

Theis



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ecotel communication ag





b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005854343





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

38 EUR





11742.00 EUR



38 EUR





2698.00 EUR



38 EUR





4560.00 EUR



38.2 EUR





382.00 EUR



38.2 EUR





7601.80 EUR



38.2 EUR





10925.20 EUR



38.2 EUR





191.00 EUR



38 EUR





6460.00 EUR



38 EUR





12540.00 EUR



38 EUR





874.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

38.0657 EUR





57974.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



