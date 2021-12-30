DGAP-DD: ecotel communication ag deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








30.12.2021 / 17:30




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Holger
Nachname(n): Hommes

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ecotel communication ag


b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005854343


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen













































































Preis(e) Volumen
37.2 EUR 1488.00 EUR
37 EUR 1258.00 EUR
37.2 EUR 632.40 EUR
37.4 EUR 6694.60 EUR
38 EUR 5624.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 11400.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 3800.00 EUR
39.00 EUR 7644.00 EUR
38.80 EUR 5432.00 EUR
38.40 EUR 2073.60 EUR
38.20 EUR 11460.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 1140.00 EUR
38.40 EUR 8294.40 EUR
38.20 EUR 5653.60 EUR
38.00 EUR 2052.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
38.1629 EUR 74646.6000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



71823  30.12.2021 



