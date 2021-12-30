





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















30.12.2021 / 17:30









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Holger

Nachname(n):

Hommes



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ecotel communication ag





b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005854343





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

37.2 EUR





1488.00 EUR



37 EUR





1258.00 EUR



37.2 EUR





632.40 EUR



37.4 EUR





6694.60 EUR



38 EUR





5624.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





11400.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





3800.00 EUR



39.00 EUR





7644.00 EUR



38.80 EUR





5432.00 EUR



38.40 EUR





2073.60 EUR



38.20 EUR





11460.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





1140.00 EUR



38.40 EUR





8294.40 EUR



38.20 EUR





5653.60 EUR



38.00 EUR





2052.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

38.1629 EUR





74646.6000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























30.12.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



