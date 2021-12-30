





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















30.12.2021 / 17:30









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Achim

Last name(s):

Theis



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ecotel communication ag





b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005854343





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

38 EUR





11742.00 EUR



38 EUR





2698.00 EUR



38 EUR





4560.00 EUR



38.2 EUR





382.00 EUR



38.2 EUR





7601.80 EUR



38.2 EUR





10925.20 EUR



38.2 EUR





191.00 EUR



38 EUR





6460.00 EUR



38 EUR





12540.00 EUR



38 EUR





874.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.0657 EUR





57974.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



