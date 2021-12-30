DGAP-DD: ecotel communication ag english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.12.2021 / 17:30




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Theis

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ecotel communication ag


b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005854343


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































Price(s) Volume(s)
38 EUR 11742.00 EUR
38 EUR 2698.00 EUR
38 EUR 4560.00 EUR
38.2 EUR 382.00 EUR
38.2 EUR 7601.80 EUR
38.2 EUR 10925.20 EUR
38.2 EUR 191.00 EUR
38 EUR 6460.00 EUR
38 EUR 12540.00 EUR
38 EUR 874.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.0657 EUR 57974.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
