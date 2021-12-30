DGAP-DD: ecotel communication ag deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








30.12.2021 / 17:30




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Achim
Nachname(n): Theis

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ecotel communication ag


b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005854343


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen















































Preis(e) Volumen
38 EUR 3800.00 EUR
38 EUR 3800.00 EUR
38 EUR 3800.00 EUR
38 EUR 1140.00 EUR
37.2 EUR 186.00 EUR
37.2 EUR 1860.00 EUR
37.2 EUR 4278.00 EUR
37.4 EUR 1496.00 EUR
36.6 EUR 1464.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
37.6276 EUR 21824.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
