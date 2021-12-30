DGAP-DD: ecotel communication ag english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.12.2021 / 17:30




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Holger
Last name(s): Hommes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ecotel communication ag


b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005854343


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)













































































Price(s) Volume(s)
37.2 EUR 1488.00 EUR
37 EUR 1258.00 EUR
37.2 EUR 632.40 EUR
37.4 EUR 6694.60 EUR
38 EUR 5624.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 11400.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 3800.00 EUR
39.00 EUR 7644.00 EUR
38.80 EUR 5432.00 EUR
38.40 EUR 2073.60 EUR
38.20 EUR 11460.00 EUR
38.00 EUR 1140.00 EUR
38.40 EUR 8294.40 EUR
38.20 EUR 5653.60 EUR
38.00 EUR 2052.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.1629 EUR 74646.6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

28/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
