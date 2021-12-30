





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















30.12.2021 / 17:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Holger

Last name(s):

Hommes



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ecotel communication ag





b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005854343





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

37.2 EUR





1488.00 EUR



37 EUR





1258.00 EUR



37.2 EUR





632.40 EUR



37.4 EUR





6694.60 EUR



38 EUR





5624.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





11400.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





3800.00 EUR



39.00 EUR





7644.00 EUR



38.80 EUR





5432.00 EUR



38.40 EUR





2073.60 EUR



38.20 EUR





11460.00 EUR



38.00 EUR





1140.00 EUR



38.40 EUR





8294.40 EUR



38.20 EUR





5653.60 EUR



38.00 EUR





2052.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.1629 EUR





74646.6000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

28/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























30.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



