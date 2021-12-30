DGAP-NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








30.12.2021



Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 30 Dec 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

250982539














Language: English
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
