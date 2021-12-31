DGAP-NVR: GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer


GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

2258425














