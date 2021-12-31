DGAP-DD: VALUECHAIN SE english

2021. december 31., péntek, 15:01















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








31.12.2021 / 15:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ronald Kenneth
Last name(s): Noble

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VALUECHAIN SE


b) LEI

485100E8PUO0M9V35222 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBTM0


b) Nature of the transaction

Indirect sale by divestiture of 100% of the shares in the company which owns 240,000 shares in Valuechain SE


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1 EUR 240000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1 EUR 240000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

28/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














31.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: VALUECHAIN SE

Alter Wall 32

20457 Hamburg

Germany





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71858  31.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263962&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum