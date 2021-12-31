DGAP-DD: VALUECHAIN SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ronald Kenneth
Nachname(n): Noble

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

VALUECHAIN SE


b) LEI

485100E8PUO0M9V35222 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2NBTM0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Indirekter Verkauf durch Veräußerung von 100% der Gesellschaftsanteile an einer Gesellschaft, die 240.000 Aktien der Valuechain SE hält.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1 EUR 240000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1 EUR 240000.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VALUECHAIN SE

Alter Wall 32

20457 Hamburg

Deutschland





 
