





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















31.12.2021 / 15:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Ronald Kenneth

Nachname(n):

Noble



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

VALUECHAIN SE





b) LEI

485100E8PUO0M9V35222



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2NBTM0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Indirekter Verkauf durch Veräußerung von 100% der Gesellschaftsanteile an einer Gesellschaft, die 240.000 Aktien der Valuechain SE hält.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1 EUR





240000 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1 EUR





240000.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.12.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



