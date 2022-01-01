DGAP-News: Tech champions join forces: Delivery Hero signs agreement to become the majority shareholder of Glovo
Berlin, 31 December 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world"s leading local delivery platform, today signed an agreement with a number of shareholders of Glovoapp23, S.L. ("Glovo" or "the Company") to acquire an additional 39.4% stake in the Company (on a non-diluted basis) in exchange for Delivery Hero shares, making Delivery Hero the majority shareholder of Glovo after closing.
As European-born tech champions, Delivery Hero and Glovo complement each other with their profound delivery expertise and geographical footprint. The two companies are united behind a shared passion for multi-category delivery and quick commerce as well as their vision for the industry. Delivery Hero and Glovo are both founding members of the European Purpose Project and have been leading the European discourse on the future of platform work.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "The Delivery Hero team has admired and supported Glovo for many years. They have been frontrunners in the industry by offering a multi-vertical service from the start. Their product focus and fast execution have given them a leading position in 16 out of 25 markets, despite having launched a number of years later than their peers. We will continue to invest in Glovo"s team and product, and see many opportunities to further enhance their operations with our resources and expertise."
Oscar Pierre, CEO of Glovo, said: "I started Glovo in 2015 right after college, and I find it incredible how technology can have so much impact in such little time. We"ve changed how millions of users get their local products and manage their time in a city. We"re creating a new online opportunity for local merchants and providing earning opportunities to couriers working with our platform. With the markets we cover today, we can serve a total population of more than 700 million people. I believe our potential is untapped, and I"m happy to have found a partner that matches our ambition, culture and will keep supporting this adventure we"ve embarked on to drive innovation further, strengthen our multi-category offering and create additional value for all our stakeholders, and the industry."
Glovo - the leading multi-category delivery platform across Europe, Central Asia and Africa
Details of the transaction
After closing, Glovo will continue operations with their existing brand and platform under their current management team led by its two founders who will remain invested in Glovo. Together with Delivery Hero they will leverage shared technology to further improve efficiencies and accelerate product development.
J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor and Cuatrecasas as legal advisor to Delivery Hero, while Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins as legal counsel for the selling shareholders. Uría Menéndez acted as legal counsel to Glovo.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
ABOUT GLOVO
