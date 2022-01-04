DGAP-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2022/q1/de/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: http://report.basf.com/2022/q1/en/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022

Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2022/q3/de/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022

Address: http://report.basf.com/2022/q3/en/













Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
