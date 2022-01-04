DGAP-AFR: BASF SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2022. január 03., hétfő, 16:06







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: BASF SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






BASF SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








03.01.2022 / 16:06



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die BASF SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2022

Ort: http://bericht.basf.com/2022/q1/de/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2022

Ort: http://report.basf.com/2022/q1/en/

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.10.2022

Ort: http://bericht.basf.com/2022/q3/de/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.10.2022

Ort: http://report.basf.com/2022/q3/en/













03.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1264364  03.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264364&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum