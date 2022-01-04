DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement








Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement



In the period from December 27, 2021 until and including December 30, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 77,193 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 27, 2021 until and including December 30, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:





















Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
December 27, 2021 19,854 70.3161
December 28, 2021 19,405 70.6452
December 29, 2021 19,120 70.9389
December 30, 2021 18,814 71.3436
Total: 77,193 70.8035

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 30, 2021 amounts to 403,878 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, January 03, 2024



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

The general partner















Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
