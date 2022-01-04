Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 27, 2021 until and including December 30, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 77,193 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on November 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on November 26, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from December 27, 2021 until and including December 30, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

December 27, 2021

19,854

70.3161

December 28, 2021

19,405

70.6452

December 29, 2021

19,120

70.9389

December 30, 2021

18,814

71.3436

Total:

77,193

70.8035



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from November 26, 2021 until and including December 30, 2021 amounts to 403,878 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, January 03, 2024

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner