DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder
2022. január 03., hétfő, 18:11
LEONARDO completes share acquisition in HENSOLDT
Taufkirchen, 03.01.2022 - LEONARDO S.p.A. today completed the acquisition of 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT AG.
HENSOLDT now has three strong major shareholders on its side: the Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo, the Federal Republic of Germany with 25.1 percent and the world"s leading investment company KKR with around 18 percent (via Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l.).
Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "We are delighted to welcome LEONARDO on board as a strong partner and long-term anchor shareholder. We are working together on a number of pan-European programmes in a spirit of trust, see multiple opportunities for further cooperation and share the ambition to play a decisive role in the necessary consolidation of the European defence market. Europe needs more political and industrial cooperation - with our current set-up we can make a significant contribution to a competitive European security and defence landscape and a strategically autonomous Europe."
In March 2021, the German government acquired 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT from KKR, thus underlining the importance of HENSOLDT as a key technology partner and strategic supplier for Germany.
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with a history of more than 150 years and predecessor companies such as Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. Based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security, HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats. With more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Press contact HENSOLDT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 515 18 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@hensoldt.net
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1262893
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1262893 03.01.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]