DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder

2022. január 03., hétfő, 18:11







DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG


/ Key word(s): Investment






HENSOLDT AG: LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder








03.01.2022 / 18:11




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 



LEONARDO completes share acquisition in HENSOLDT
and becomes anchor shareholder



Taufkirchen, 03.01.2022 - LEONARDO S.p.A. today completed the acquisition of 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT AG.



HENSOLDT now has three strong major shareholders on its side: the Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo, the Federal Republic of Germany with 25.1 percent and the world"s leading investment company KKR with around 18 percent (via Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l.).



Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "We are delighted to welcome LEONARDO on board as a strong partner and long-term anchor shareholder. We are working together on a number of pan-European programmes in a spirit of trust, see multiple opportunities for further cooperation and share the ambition to play a decisive role in the necessary consolidation of the European defence market. Europe needs more political and industrial cooperation - with our current set-up we can make a significant contribution to a competitive European security and defence landscape and a strategically autonomous Europe."



In March 2021, the German government acquired 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT from KKR, thus underlining the importance of HENSOLDT as a key technology partner and strategic supplier for Germany.



 



About HENSOLDT



HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with a history of more than 150 years and predecessor companies such as Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. Based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security, HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats. With more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



 



Press contact HENSOLDT

Joachim Schranzhofer Tel.: +49.152.020.93115
joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net















03.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG

Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3

82024 Taufkirchen

Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1262893





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1262893  03.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262893&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum