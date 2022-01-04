



Taufkirchen, 03.01.2022 - LEONARDO S.p.A. today completed the acquisition of 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT AG.

HENSOLDT now has three strong major shareholders on its side: the Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo, the Federal Republic of Germany with 25.1 percent and the world"s leading investment company KKR with around 18 percent (via Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l.).

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "We are delighted to welcome LEONARDO on board as a strong partner and long-term anchor shareholder. We are working together on a number of pan-European programmes in a spirit of trust, see multiple opportunities for further cooperation and share the ambition to play a decisive role in the necessary consolidation of the European defence market. Europe needs more political and industrial cooperation - with our current set-up we can make a significant contribution to a competitive European security and defence landscape and a strategically autonomous Europe."

In March 2021, the German government acquired 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT from KKR, thus underlining the importance of HENSOLDT as a key technology partner and strategic supplier for Germany.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with a history of more than 150 years and predecessor companies such as Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. Based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security, HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats. With more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

