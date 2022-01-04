



Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Stavros Efremidis becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Alterations in the shareholder structure are followed by changes in the Supervisory Board

- Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier newly appointed

Luxembourg, 4. January 2022 - The significant changes in the shareholder base of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") now also lead to a personnel change in the company"s Supervisory Board. Stavros Efremidis and Dr. Bertrand Malmendier are joining the Group"s supervisory body with effect from January 1, 2022. Withal the 53-year-old Efremidis will assume the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Efremidis has many years of experience in the real estate industry and, with KWG, WCM Immobilien and Godewind, has successfully established and managed real estate companies on several occasions. Dr. Bertrand Malmendier, lawyer, was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Stavros Efremidis expressly thanks the previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Friedrich Munsberg, and his deputy, Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner, for their work. Both resigned from the Board at the end of the year. Dr. Friedrich Oelrich, former member of the Board of Management of Deka Bank and member of the Supervisory Board of Corestate since November 2020, will continue his work for the company. It is also planned that Karl Ehlerding, based on his anchor investment in Corestate and his extensive expertise in the real estate business, will stand for election to the Supervisory Board by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

"As an investor, I see significant potential and growth opportunities for Corestate. In order to leverage these potentials, I want to be an active chairman of the Supervisory Board and sparring partner for the management. I therefore look forward to a long-term cooperation with the entire Corestate Management Board team," commented Stavros Efremidis on his appointment.

René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate adds: "I am also looking forward to the future dialogue and close cooperation with the newly appointed and industry experienced body. Together, we will dynamically develop our business model along the entire value chain of real estate management on the debt and equity side."

