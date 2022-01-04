DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves EUR 1.7 billion in new leasing business for financial year 2021, reaching the upper end of the forecast
GRENKE achieves EUR 1.7 billion in new leasing business for financial year 2021, reaching the upper end of the forecast
- New leasing business in the 2021 financial year amounts to EUR 1,657.8 million
- New leasing business in Q4 2021 reaches EUR 521.2 million (Q4 2020: EUR 426.7 million, +22.1%)
- Contribution margin 2 in full-year 2021 at 17.6% (2020: 18.4%); in Q4 2021 at 16.3% (Q4 2020: 19.5%), mainly due to increased refinancing costs and measures to boost sales
Baden-Baden, January 4, 2021: The GRENKE Group, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, generated new leasing business of EUR 1,657.8 million during the past 2021 financial year, which was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply bottlenecks in the second half-year. This figure represents 81.7% of the previous year"s level (FY 2020: EUR 2,027.9 million) and is at the upper end of the EUR 1.5 to 1.7 billion forecast for new business adjusted in November. In the fourth quarter of 2021, new leasing business was EUR 521.2 million, or 22.1% higher than in the same quarter last year. New leasing business corresponds to the total acquisition costs of all newly purchased leased assets.
Michael Bücker, CEO of GRENKE AG:
Regional development of new leasing business
Development of the percentage contribution margin
Contribution margin 2 (CM2) of the leasing business amounted to EUR 85.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2020: EUR 83.3 million, +2.1%). The CM2 margin decreased to 16.3% (Q4 2020: 19.5%) after the extraordinarily profitable fourth quarter of 2020.
Contribution margin 1 (CM1) reached EUR 55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2020: EUR 56.0 million), recording a decline of 1.2%. The CM1 margin decreased to 10.6% (Q4 2020: 13.1%).
The primary reason for the CM margin development was higher refinancing costs and a clear focus on generating new business with a return to higher contract values. The mean acquisition value per lease contract equalled EUR 8,677 (Q4 2020: EUR 7,595).
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CFO of GRENKE AG:
Regional development of the contribution margins
The GRENKE Group received a total of 119.825 lease applications in the fourth quarter of 2021. Of these, 19,074 applications originated from the DACH region and 100,751 applications from international regions. At the Consolidated Group level, 60,064 new lease contracts were concluded from these applications, corresponding to a conversion rate of 50%.
Development of the factoring business
Development of GRENKE Bank
Overview of new business development (in EUR millions)
Note: Rounding differences may occur
*Regions: DACH: Germany, Austria, Switzerland
1264425 04.01.2022
