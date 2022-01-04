DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to €3 billion
2022. január 04., kedd, 12:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
BASF resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to €3 billion
- Own shares to be repurchased from January 2022 until year end 2023
- Repurchased shares to be cancelled, reducing the share capital accordingly
The share buyback program is based on the authorization by the Annual Shareholders" Meeting of BASF SE on May 12, 2017 authorizing the Board of Executive Directors to purchase up to 10 percent of the issued shares at the time of the resolution (10 percent of the company"s share capital) until May 11, 2022. BASF plans to propose to the 2022 Annual Shareholders" Meeting a renewed authorization to buy back own shares. The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and be conducted making use of the safe-harbor exemption for buyback programs of Article 5 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
BASF remains committed to its progressive dividend policy. Share buybacks are another tool that BASF will use additionally to create value for its shareholders. Through the share buyback available capital will be returned to shareholders, the company"s capital structure optimized and earnings per share increased. BASF will continue to prioritize organic growth in its use of capital, while acquisitions are currently of lower relevance for the company.
Based on the strength of its balance sheet and the company"s ability to consistently deliver high free cash flows, BASF continues to strive to maintain a solid A rating. BASF currently has a rating of A/A-1/outlook stable from Standard & Poor"s and A3/P-2/outlook stable from Moody"s. Fitch currently assigns a rating for BASF of A/F1/outlook stable.
From 1999 to 2008, BASF repurchased shares for around €9.9 billion and reduced the number of outstanding shares by in total around 29 percent.
Contact
Jens Fey
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 60-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
|E-mail:
|info.service@basf.com
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
|WKN:
|BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1264727
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1264727 04-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
