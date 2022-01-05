DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper SE takes additional financing measures within volatile markets incl. related party transaction and agreement with KfW on credit facility
Uniper is required to make margining payments under commodity sales contracts that result from Uniper"s ordinary portfolio hedging activities. The amount of those temporary margining payments depends on the overall commodity price levels. In order to ensure additional liquidity and financial flexibility in future, potentially extreme, market conditions Uniper has taken the following steps:
The above measures increase Uniper"s resilience against future, extreme market developments and resulting margining requirements: Higher commodity prices lead to temporarily higher margining requirements for Uniper. However, at the same time, higher commodity prices increase the value of Uniper"s underlying gas and power assets. Therefore, Uniper"s structural earnings prospects are not adversely impacted by higher prices. Uniper plays a central role in ensuring security of supply in the European energy sector. Accordingly, its products and services are of particularly high demand in the current market environment.
