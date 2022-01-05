DGAP-News: Northern Data provides operations update for 2021 and confirms guidance for FY2021
2022. január 05., szerda, 07:30
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
Northern Data provides operations update for 2021 and confirms guidance for FY2021
- In 2021 Northern Data generated:
- 26,554 green1 ETH (Aug - Dec)
- 666 BTC (Sep - Dec)
- In December 2021 Northern Data generated:
- 5,740 green1 ETH
- 227 BTC
- Northern Data had 18,000 ASIC miners online end of Dec"21
- Guidance FY2021 confirmed.
Frankfurt am Main - 05 January 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for 2021.
CEO Aroosh Thillainathan: "We have kept the GPU computing power constantly high and continued to expand our Bitcoin mining capacity. On this basis, we confirm our guidance for fiscal year 2021 with revenues of EUR 180-220 million and EBITDA of EUR 100-125 million."
1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1264822
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1264822 05.01.2022
