DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. január 05., szerda, 14:14







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








05.01.2022 / 14:14



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2022

Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2022

Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html#tab-248749446













05.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: UBS AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45

8001 Zurich

Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1265162  05.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265162&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum