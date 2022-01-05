DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO with next record year and strong growth outlook for 2022
2022. január 05., szerda, 18:01
flatexDEGIRO with next record year and strong growth outlook for 2022
- In 2021 customer accounts grew to 2.06m (2.04m customers), an increase of 55%
- Customer retention rates of approx. 97% demonstrate high customer loyalty
- With 91.0m settled transactions in 2021 (+21% versus 2020) flatexDEGIRO leads the European retail online brokerage market
- Growth expectation 2022: 2.7m to 2.9m customer accounts, 95m to 115m transactions
Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe"s largest and fastest-growing retail online broker achieved its commercial guidance for 2021, reaching a customer base of 2.06 million customer accounts and settling 91.0 million transactions. For 2022, management expects to grow the number of customer accounts by 30-40 percent to a range of 2.7 million to 2.9 million and to settle 95 million to 115 million transactions. Management bases this expectation on conservative assumptions regarding this year"s market volatility, resulting in an average customer trading activity of approx. 40 to 45 transactions (compared to approx. 55 in 2021).
Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "In 2021, we have marked another record year. Even more important, we have also laid the foundations for future exponential customer growth. We have invested heavily into IT to offer highest stability and security on our platform, while further enhancing the usability and relevance of our trading app with the launch of "next 3.0". We have expanded trading opportunities for our DEGIRO customers with early and late trading and our unique product partnerships with global leading investment banks. On top, we have optimized our pricing structure, including zero commission trading for key products and markets, to further retailise capital market access. Together with a strong push for educational marketing, this unmatched combination of best-in-class platforms, products and prices will drive our exponential growth over the years to come, allowing us to support 7 to 8 million customer accounts by 2026."
Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "After an exceptional start into the year, which allowed us to raise our initial guidance twice, we have demonstrated a very solid performance and fully met the guidance given nine months ago. The last quarters were characterized by rather average market volatility, the absence of external drivers like at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, we continued to grow structurally our customer base in this normalized environment much faster than any of our direct peers. Just the continuation of this trend would already bring us to the lower end of our account growth guidance in 2022. However, given the multiple growth measures we took in 2021 to improve our customer experience and product offering, I am very confident that these actions will support a significant acceleration of our customer account growth."
With presence in 18 European countries, flatexDEGIRO clusters its market presence based on the size and growth dynamics of its customer base. Core Markets, with the highest customer base, include Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The strongest growth opportunity is seen in France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Ireland and the UK (Growth Markets). The remaining markets (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Greece) are grouped within Research Markets. In 2021, the highest absolute number of new customer accounts (+408,000) were added in Core Markets (+46%), while the Growth Markets showed the highest relative growth (+75%), adding 285,000 new customer accounts. flatexDEGIRO"s Research Markets reached crossed the 100,000 customer accounts threshold (+67%).
Due to flatexDEGIRO"s pure focus on online brokerage and its sustained high growth, the share of non-brokerage customers (approx. 41,000 or 2.0%) has become insignificant and will continue to decline. Continuing this focused strategy, flatexDEGIRO plans to off-board approximately 20,000 non-brokerage customers in the first quarter of 2022. In future, historical differentiations between subordinate customer groups are eliminated. flatexDEGIRO will therefore only report uniformly on all customer accounts.
For more information please contact:
Achim Schreck
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution at top TIER 1 exchanges. Its technological edge as well as high levels of efficiency and strong economies of scale allows flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its value proposition to clients, including commission-free brokerage.
With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 90 million securities transactions settled in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its customer base to 7-8 million customer accounts, settling 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.
More information via https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1265269
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1265269 05.01.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]