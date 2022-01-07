DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Stuhlmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.08 EUR 7040.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.0800 EUR 7040.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg - Regulierter Markt
MIC: XHAM














Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
