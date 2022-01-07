





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















06.01.2022 / 15:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Tobias M.

Last name(s):

Weitzel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the Board of Directors







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.05 EUR





696.6 EUR



4.05 EUR





939.6 EUR



4.05 EUR





530.55 EUR



4.05 EUR





461.7 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.0500 EUR





2628.4500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

05/01/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

XETR



